Another 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Thursday.
And someone associated with the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has tested positive for the virus.
“The individual is following direction from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and is self-isolating,” said a statement from a medical school spokesperson.
“The (healt unit) is supporting contact tracing and will reach out to any individuals who came into close contact. (The medical school) is required to protect the privacy rights of individuals and cannot disclose any identifiable information.”
