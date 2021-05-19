Another person has died from COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the death on Tuesday along with one new case of COVID-19 that has been listed as related to travel outside of Northwestern Ontario.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.