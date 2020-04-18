Another three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District with two linked to Lac Des Illes Mine.
A male in his 50s and a male in his 40s all self-isolating and reside in the Thunder Bay area.
That brings the total number of Lac Des Illes related cases in the district to nine.
A third male in his 20s tested positive and was exposed through close contact. He is also self-isolating and in the Thunder Bay area.
