Public health officials in the Kenora district repeated Thursday their plea for people to forgo travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly Manitobans who normally drive to cottages on Lake of the Woods during the Easter weekend.
But Premier Doug Ford stopped short of calling for the closure of the Ontario-Manitoba border to non-essential traffic, instead repeating the same message to stay put.
Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard said he wasn’t expecting Ford to announce any form of border closure.
