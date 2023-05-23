Pro Kids’ latest fundraiser surpassed its goal of $50,000 by bringing in more than $68,000 to help Thunder Bay children access sports and other activities.
The Power to Play campaign makes donors the main fan of a child in need and the money raised this year is equivalent to allowing 60 youths to play hockey or giving 170 children access to gymnastics.
Pro Kids gives children whose families wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford the fees, the ability to take part in sports and recreation activities. The organization helps about 1,200 children in a typical year and relies on the support of the community.
“We cannot begin to express our appreciation,” said Kathy Ball, chairperson of the Pro Kids board of directors, in a news release.
“To every donor, partner, supporter, champion, and advocate: Thank you for your commitment to youth in our community. You help us ensure that every child has access to activities outside of school, for their health, to make new friends and to have positive role models.”
Pro Kids is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and local entrepreneur Cliff Friesen matched donations in the Power to Play campaign up to $25,000.
“Growing up, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports, which shaped me into the person I am today,” Friesen said. “Now, I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to a cause that helps children and youth access recreation, a staple in their healthy development. It’s not just about having fun — it’s about creating leaders and breaking the cycle, so these kids can make a real difference in society.”
