A new, expanded Thunder Bay municipal enforcement office is expected to begin operating mid-summer.
Earlier last week, city council heard an update on the progress of the implementation of the municipal enforcement services section, which will replace the existing bylaw enforcement office. The municipal enforcement services section will add more enforcement officers and allow the office to work expanded hours, including evenings and weekends.
Doug Vincent, manager of the city’s licensing and enforcement, said job postings are open and the new municipal enforcement services section will include 10 full-time officer positions, up from the four bylaw officers working now, as well as up to three part-time officers, and a supporting supervisor.
He added he sees the new office being able to put boots on the ground within four months, following recruitment and training.
Mayor Bill Mauro said this expansion addresses a big gap that existed in the community and will take some pressure off the city’s police service.
“We’ve been hearing very clearly from the chief (of police) there were far too many calls that should have been more appropriately handled by bylaw than the police,” he said.
In addition to retiring the current bylaw enforcement model, the city is also shifting animal welfare calls to privately-supported organizations like the Humane Society.
Vincent also said the plan is to eventually have an online reporting tool so city residents will be able to report bylaw infractions or complaints 24 hours a day.
The 2022 municipal budget allowed for the expansion of 3.4 full-time equivalent positions, costing about $300,000 to support the new enforcement unit. A mobile technology project will have a $50,000 operating impact. There are also one-time costs of training at $35,000, uniforms at $14,000, and fleet expansion at $43,400.
When asked by Westfort Coun. Kristen Oliver if there is the potential to recoup some costs through fine revenue, Vincent said he wouldn’t want to estimate what the percentage could be for the recovery of fines and stated the municipal enforcement services section’s goal is compliance.
