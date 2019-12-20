More than six victims have come forward in a historic sexual assault investigation.
Thunder Bay Police Service arrested Stephen Alan David Young, 68, on Wednesday, charging him with several sexual-related offences dating back more than 40 years.
Det.-Insp. John Fennell said the allegations date from 1978 to the present and involve six victims, all of whom boys between the ages of eight and 19 at the time of the incidents.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
