Another three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area, with two of those individuals hospitalized.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the new cases late Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the district to 21.
The two individuals in the hospital are a man and woman, both in their 50s from Thunder Bay. The point of exposure is still pending investigation.
The third individual is a male under 20 years old from the city. The health unit stated he was in close contact to another person with the virus.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, 563 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the Thunder Bay district; 450 were negative and 95 are under investigation. Six cases have been resolved.
Of the 21 cases, 16 of those individuals reside in Thunder Bay or its surrounding communities, four reside in Nipigon and one in Eabametoong First Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.