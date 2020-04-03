The acting medical health officer for the Kenora district said Thursday it’s paramount to try and keep the coronavirus out of area nursing homes, as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 viruses in that region rose to five.
“This is the most challenging part (of managing the outbreak),” Dr. Ian Gemmill said during a media update conducted by teleconference.
“This is their home, and once (the virus) gets in their home, they are at risk.”
Gemmill noted how quickly the virus swept through a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., killing 17 residents and infecting several workers.
Gemmill also said during the briefing that two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday — an elderly man in Dryden and a man in Sioux Lookout.
