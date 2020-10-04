Thunder Bay’s police service saw a “dramatic” increase in calls for service in 2019 over the previous year and a four per cent increase in violent crime.
Chris Adams, director of communications and technology for the Thunder Bay Police Service, presented the organization’s annual report to the police services board on Sept. 15. The report showed the police force received more than 54,400 calls for service in 2019, up six per cent from 2018.
The service also dealt with more than 2,000 crimes of violence, representing a four per cent increase from 2018. Those crimes included six homicides, six attempted murders and 165 robberies.
The total number of criminal offences investigated was 9,772, up 14 per cent from 2018 with property crime seeing the biggest increase from 2018, up 17 per cent in 2019.
Adams said property crimes like residential break-ins, shoplifting and thefts from motor vehicles all increased in 2019 and the police service believes there is a strong link between the city’s high addiction rate and the resulting demand for drugs and the increase in property crimes.
“There are individuals who are struggling with powerful addictions and have turned to these types of crimes to pay for drugs,” said Adams.
To prevent property crimes, city residents can ensure they lock their vehicles and remove valuable items from plain view. They can also take measures to make homes and businesses more secure.
“The ultimate and long-term goal should be the development of more treatment programs to address the high addiction rates within the community,” said Adams. “We need to deal with the high demand for drugs, which is posing a very real threat to public safety and well-being.”
The report also states there were 87 drug overdoses in the city in 2019, including 21 deaths from drug overdoses.
City police laid 385 drug and gang related charges on individuals from outside the Thunder Bay area in 2019. A total of 84 individuals from southern Ontario have been charged and nearly $879,000 in drugs were seized in 2019 along with more than $630,000 in cash.
Seventeen firearms were also seized by police last year in drugs and gang enforcement incidents.
In the report, police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the influx of organized crime in the form of drug trafficking gangs had an unprecedented impact on the city and region.
“These groups have had a direct impact on our levels of violence,” she said. “Unfortunately, the illegal market for opioids is fuelled by a high demand, which attracts gang members from southern Ontario who come to prey upon the vulnerable members of our community.”
Thunder Bay police have been working with the OPP, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and other regional police services to address the guns and gangs issue and they have also reached out to the province for financial support to tackle the issue.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Hauth said they received a $300,000 grant from the province specifically for the gangs and guns activity but that money is to be used over three years.
“I think clearly we were all hopeful for better news on these items,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, adding he was appreciative for whatever support the city receives.
He said the question now becomes how does the police services board proceed in advocating for help to fight the gang activity.
Mauro noted other areas in Ontario received significantly more funding for the gangs and guns issue that may be larger in population.
“Nevertheless, I think we need to continue to lobby and advocate on this,” he said.
