Green flagging on tape will be seen tied to many City of Thunder Bay vehicles this week and lights will be lit up green at city hall, Thunder Bay Transit, Superior North EMS and fire stations in recognition of mental health week.
“The colour green symbolizes mental health and we hope its visibility will start conversations about mental health and fight the stigma that is often associated with it,” said Karen Bonazzo, health and wellness co-ordinator with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
The week-long celebration began Monday at Marina Park with Mayor Bill Mauro making an official proclamation. Mauro was joined by representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Thunder Bay Police Service, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Transit.
The organizations will be promoting education, awareness and access to mental health resources throughout the week online.
“It’s a positive message to our community that the city, (Canadian Mental Health Association), police, fire, EMS, and transit stand together recognizing that mental health is important and its OK to talk about mental health and seek supports when needed,” Bonazzo said.
Mental health week hopes to shift beliefs and perceptions about mental health and promote attitudes that foster well-being and create a culture of understanding and acceptance.
This year, the campaign focuses on empathy.
“Our world has had a lack of empathy,” said Jennifer Hyslop, chief executive officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Thunder Bay.
“But as we faced the pandemic together we started to see the world through the eyes of those different from us. Empathy might be the silver lining to all of this. Let’s stop polarizing and start empathizing.”
Details about mental health week activities and available resources can be found online at www.thunderbay.cmha.ca. The CMHA Crisis Response can be reached 24 hours a day at 807-346-8282.
