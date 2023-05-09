A road and a river were of main concerns for O’Connor Township during Monday’s regular council meeting.
Due to a menacing large rock along the route, council discussed the possibility of putting up lower speed signage and a way of bringing the boulder down to pebbles on Smart Road off of Highway 590.
“It’s a good opportunity to go in and do some work because it’s not high traffic,” said O’Connor Mayor Jim Vezina. “So we kind of been able to do just what we have to do to keep it open to keep the residents happy.
“Now, we’re at a point now where we have to do something to make sure where a business is operating in there and our existing residents don’t have issues with getting traffic, so signage is where my question is going to.”
Erosion on the White River was also brought up where O’Connor leadhand Kelly Johnson spoke on the community losing five areas along the river if actions were not taken.
Topics of discussion also centred around a zoning bylaw concerning a plot of land in O’Connor being licensed or not, which was put off to the next meeting on May 23, and amending the Northwestern Ontario Recreation Trails Association memorandum regarding the trail through O’Connor as needed.
