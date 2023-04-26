ThunderCon is going back to school with two iconic Degrassi alums this September.
Actors Pat Mastroianni and Stacie Mistysyn played power couple Joey Jeremiah and Caitlin Ryan respectively on both Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High in the 1980s.
“I'm excited to bring two of Canadian TV's icons,” said Toller Madsen, guest lead for ThunderCon, in a news release. “When you think of ’80s Degrassi, you instantly think of Pat and Stacie.”
The Degrassi franchise consists of five series over four decades and still airs in syndication globally.
ThunderCon’s media director, Heather Dickson, said they’ve been talking with Mastroianni for years about attending the pop culture event in Thunder Bay.
“The schedules never worked out,” she said. “This year, we moved our dates to earlier in September, so we were able to make it work with both Pat and Stacie.”
“Stacie and I are super excited to be appearing at ThunderCon this year,” said Mastroianni. “Can't wait to see all the Narbos and Broomheads. Trust Me — ThundercCon is going to be a blast.”
Earlier this month, ThunderCon announced that Larry Hama will be joining their guest lineup. Hama is a renowned comic writer who’s known for his work in G.I. Joe, Bucky O’Hare, Iron First and Wolverine.
Hama said he’s looking forward to ThunderCon as he doesn’t attend many Canadian events. He will be autographing comics and action figures, and will take commissions.
ThunderCon is set for Sept. 9 and 10. For more information visit thundercon.org.
