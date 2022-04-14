Public health officials west of Thunder Bay are advising residents not to let their guard down as the BA 2 variant of COVID-19 continues to circulate in areas like Dryden and Sioux Lookout.
The Northwestern Health Unit said this week that “the number of people in our region (infected) with COVID-19 is much higher than the data shows.”
“It is likely that when interacting in public settings, people will be exposed to the virus,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said in a news release. “The risk of this happening will go up and down as we experience waves of illness, but the risk will still be there.”
Young-Hoon added: “I strongly recommend wearing a mask when in enclosed public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The number of people infected with COVID-19 who needed to go to a hospital has also ticked up slightly, the health unit said.
According to the health unit’s website, 191 active cases of the virus were recorded as of Wednesday. Just over half of the cases were located in Indigenous communities in the Sioux Lookout district.
Among the non-Indigenous areas, Kenora had the highest number of cases with 23, followed by the Dryden district with 21.
Over in the Thunder Bay district, there were nearly 200 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 123 new, confirmed cases of the virus and 198 active cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 17 Covid-positive patients admitted on Wednesday; five of them were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 103.5 per cent and the intensive care unit’s occupancy was at 86.4 per cent.
