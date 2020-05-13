Three more people have been arrested in connection with an attempted
murder investigation that left a Thunder Bay man with gunshot injuries.
City police began their investigation on May 3 when an injured man had
crashed a vehicle into a barricade on the Thunder Bay Regional Health
Sciences Centre property.
The man, who was seriously injured, had sustained the injuries prior to
arriving at the hospital and police confirmed they were the result of a
firearm.
On Tuesday, police announced three more people allegedly connected to
the attempted murder incident had been arrested.
