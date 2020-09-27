Provincial fire-fighting crews were given a little help from mother nature last month in a summer that has seen much less forested land burned compared to previous years.
According to Environment Canada, Sioux Lookout alone received just over 157 millimetres of rain in August, compared to the normal amount of just over 88 mm.
The amount of rainfall in Thunder Bay last month was less spectacular, although still more than normal — nearly 94 millimetres compared to the average of just over 87 mm.
Meanwhile, temperatures across the Northwest are to remain in the normal range for the next week or so, with highs of 18 C and lows of 6 C.
The jet stream is normal, which means there are no weather systems in the forecast to “block in” unusually warm or cold temperatures, Ottawa-based meteorologist Peter Kimbell said on Sept. 9.
