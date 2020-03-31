Thunder Bay’s school boards are reaching out to parents to ensure families have the technology needed for online learning if schools remained closed next week.
Although not formally announced, Premier Doug Ford said last week in a public address that it was unlikely schools would re-open on April 6 in a continued effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Ministry of Education currently has online resources for families to keep their children engaged in learning during the initial two weeks schools were closed in Ontario.
