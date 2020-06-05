Thunder Bay police have made their largest fentanyl-related bust in their force’s history.
An investigation that began in the fall of last year has led to the arrest of three people — one believed to be a major supplier of drugs in the city — and to the seizure of more than $400,000 worth of drugs and $150,000 in cash.
The city police’s intelligence unit began the investigation that focused on a Van Norman Street residence in October 2019. People were believed to be supplying drugs to trap houses across the city.
