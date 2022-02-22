Three Kenora residents are charged with drug-trafficking offences after police executed several search warrants on Thursday.
The warrants were the result of a four-month investigation by OPP and Treaty Three Police called Project Fenshaw, which aimed to disrupt the drug-trafficking network in the Kenora area.
A traffic stop was conducted on a person of interest leaving a residence on Kendall Inlet Road. As a result of that stop, Lorne McGuffin, 63, of Kenora, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police attended the residence on Kendall Inlet Road and executed a search warrant.
Barry Harper, 55, of Kenora, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime.
Another search warrant was executed at a Bunny Road residence and an additional person of interest was found by uniform officers on Mikana Way and arrested.
Lea Cameron, 65, of Kenora, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Several items were seized during the searches, including more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, morphine pills, a quantity of cash and trafficking paraphernalia, including scales, clear baggies and a cutting agent. Cellphones and two motor vehicles were also seized.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask any members of the public who may information related to this investigation to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
