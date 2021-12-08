Beefcake’s Burger Factory has won the people’s choice for best Novemburger for the second year in a row.
The month-long campaign saw 17 restaurants participate, giving $2 from every sold Novemburger to the United Way of Thunder Bay.
More than $25,000 was raised during this year’s Novemburger.
Beefcake’s entry into the campaign included a smash burger patty, house-smoked back bacon, a pickled poblano pepper, grainy bourbon honey mustard, muenster, extra old cheddar, lettuce, tomato, a thick-sliced pickle, ketchup and mayonnaise on a roasted garlic potato bun.
“In three years, Novemburger has become one of the premier food events in Thunder Bay,” said Derek Lankinen, owner of Beefcake’s, in a news release.
“The amount of promotion behind it really helps the partner restaurants, and the patrons who come to support the initiative are always guaranteed to have a lot of unique and fun burger experiences.”
“Beefcake’s Burger Factory always receives an incredible rush of support every November,” he added. “We were very lucky to have such a great month and blessed to be voted and chosen as people’s choice yet again this year.”
Collectively, the participating restaurants sold more than 10,100 burgers, about 3700 more than last year.
Prospector Burger Barn has sold the most Novemburgers all three years the campaign has run. This year the restaurant sold more than 2,500 burgers.
“Novemburger 2021 definitely smashed records,” said Albert Brulé, chief executive officer of United Way of Thunder Bay.
“This year’s burger initiative really brought the competition featuring very unique burgers with twists and their own personalities and techniques. Thunder Bay loves a good burger and it shows. The 2021 Novemburger event generated some sizzling competition, delicious burgers and an amazing funding contribution to United Way of Thunder Bay.”
The money raised through Novemburger supports the United Way’s 2021 Local Love in Action campaign, which aims to provide basic needs to the community.
“We are doing everything we can with our partners to ensure no one is hungry and has access to the food they need,” said Jodie Wilson, director of philanthropy and community engagement with the United Way. “For every $1,300 raised through the campaign, 120 meals can be provided for four weeks through a local community kitchen.”
This year’s Novemburger locations included: Apple Chipotle’s, Daytona’s, Neebing Roadhouse, The Foundry, Beefcake’s Burger Factory, Galaxy Lounge, Prospector Burger Barn, The Sal, Bight Restaurant & Bar, Java Hut, Prospector Brew House, Bonobos, Madhouse, and Red Lion Smokehouse.
Boathouse Waterfront Eatery, Bob’s Burgers and Lake of the Woods Brewing Company in Kenora also participated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.