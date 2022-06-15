During one day of traffic enforcement leading up to the start of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s summer driving safety campaign, more than 140 drivers were charged.
On Tuesday, police kicked off an enforcement blitz on Junot Avenue near the Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.
Acting traffic Sgt. Sal Carchidi said on Monday officers were located throughout the city conducting traffic enforcement and laid 141 charges including: speeding, stop sign violations, distracted driving and commercial motor vehicle violations.
“Everyone is so busy with day-to-day lives, getting back to normal from COVID,” he said. “Summer brings on the warmer temperatures — music loud, windows down — and they seem to drive a little bit faster.”
Police want motorists to be aware of reducing their speeds and watching out for children, who won’t be in school during the weekdays, as well as cyclists and specifically, motorcycles on the roadway.
“Take the extra time driving to make sure they can slow down,” Carchidi said. “Be extra aware for anyone else on the road.”
Motorists are also reminded to use caution around construction zones and increased traffic volumes around special events.
