The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 101 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There are 156 active, confirmed cases in the district.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 23 COVID-positive patients on Monday with six of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s overall occupancy was at 101 per cent on Monday with intensive care unit occupancy at 77 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported a seven-day positivity rate of 19.1 per cent. The region also had one active institutional outbreak and 138 active, high-risk cases.
