A southern Ontario resident was allegedly caught driving 172 kilometres per hour near Nipigon on Friday, OPP say.
They said Nipigon OPP officers were watching for speeders on Highway 11/17 near the town around 7 p.m. when they spotted the speedy driver. Their radar showed the vehicle’s speed, in an area where the limit was 90 km/h.
Officers were able to pull over the vehicle, which led to a 32-year-old North York resident being charged with stunt driving.
The accused received a 30-day administrative drivers licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
