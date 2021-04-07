The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
The source of exposure for the case is still pending and the case is in the Thunder Bay area.
The district has 149 active cases of COVID-19.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
