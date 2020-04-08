Food and snack packages for families fed about 850 children in the Thunder Bay area last week.
“On a typical day in the schools, 5,000 kids eat through breakfast programs,” said Erin Beagle, executive director at Roots to Harvest.
The food and snack packages have been handed out in the community weekly since the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools as a way to fill the gap left by the breakfast programs.
In the first week of the program, Beagle said they filled 330 boxes of food. The second week, they gave out 356 and last week 400 boxes were given out.
There were eight initial pickup locations but now there are 13 with pickup spots in Lappe, Kakabeka and Murillo.
