More than 30 people were arrested in the Thunder Bay area over a two-day period last week on outstanding warrants.
Dubbed Operation Return, the OPP intelligence initiative is aimed at safely apprehending individuals wanted by police and residing in communities across the Northwest.
The warrants are related to outstanding charges from drug, property, violent offences and bail violations.
Working with the Thunder Bay Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, the operation focused on the Thunder Bay area and 31 people were arrested on outstanding OPP or Thunder Bay police warrants.
“The OPP in the North West Region remains committed to developing intelligence initiatives that preserve the safety of all citizens and communities across the region,” said Det.-Sgt. Bob Steele, with the OPP’s North West Region intelligence region, in a news release.
The Thunder Bay Police Service is proud to have been part of this successful project, said Det.-Insp. Jeremy Pearson with the Thunder Bay Police Service.
“Operation Return is another reminder of how police services across the region can work collaboratively to achieve positive results for the community. Criminal activity has no borders. Crime within the City of Thunder Bay can have serious impacts on surrounding communities and vice-versa, which is why these kinds of collaborations are so important.”
Operation Return will continue in communities across the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.