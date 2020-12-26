The Kettles may not be quite full but Gary Ferguson, executive director of the Salvation Army is still happy with what the campaign raised.
On Christmas Eve, the Salvation Army announced they raised $211,063 for the Kettle campaign — they hoped to raise $220,000.
“We are extremely happy with that, considering what’s going on and even the temperatures that we have had over the last couple of days have had an impact,” said Ferguson.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.