The Northwestern Health Unit reported 196 active COVID-19 cases and one active institutional outbreak in the region on Wednesday.
The current seven-day positivity rate as of Wednesday is 17.6 per cent in that health unit’s coverage area.
Also on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, 163 active cases, and 28 COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, including seven in the intensive care unit.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre reported on Wednesday that there are 24 patients admitted to hospital who are COVID-19 positive. Six of them are in the intensive care unit.
The current medical/surgical hospital occupancy is at about 103.9 per cent and the ICU occupancy is at 72.7 per cent as of Wednesday.
