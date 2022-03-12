The Thunder Bay district had 186 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The district health unit also reported 90 new, confirmed cases since Wednesday.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 24 COVID-positive patients admitted on Friday with nine of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 103.5 per cent and the intensive care unit’s occupancy was at 77.3 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported a seven-day positivity rate of 20.7 per cent on Friday and 259 active, high-risk cases in the region.
— Filed from Jodi Lundmark
