A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Wequedong Lodge of Thunder Bay on Monday.
The outbreak was called after the health unit identified two people infected with the pandemic virus who are associated with the lodge. The cases occurred outside the resident care areas in the facility. Wequedong Lodge of Thunder Bay, with guidance from the health unit, have implemented additional measures to limit the spread of the virus.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the district on Sunday and 32 cases on Saturday.
