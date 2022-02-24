The number of patients with COVID-19 admitted to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre dipped below 40 on Wednesday.
The hospital had 39 patients with the virus with 11 of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 103 per cent and the intensive care unit’s occupancy was at 86 per cent on Wednesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 307 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with nine active outbreaks in high-risk settings.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area west of Thunder Bay, there were three active institutional outbreaks on Wednesday and 308 active, high-risk cases.
The region’s seven-day positivity rate for the pandemic virus is 29.1 per cent.
