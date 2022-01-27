The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is adding more walk-in opportunities to make it easier for people to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Starting today, anyone 50 years of age or older can walk-in for a booster shot at the CLE Coliseum clinic.
First doses for children ages five to 11 are also available by walk-in at the CLE Heritage building.
Individuals aged 12 and older can also walk in for first and second doses and pregnant individuals as well as immunocompromised people can walk in for first, second and booster doses.
For clinics in district communities, details can be found at tbdhu.com and appointments can be made for vaccinations through the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900.
On Wednesday, the health unit reported 143 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday and 302 active lab-confirmed cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 41 COVID-positive patients admitted on Wednesday with six of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The Northwestern Health Unit said Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinics are to be scaled back starting early next month due to staffing issues as well as a decreased demand for the vaccine.
“Once the large-scale clinics wrap up, individuals can still get their COVID-19 vaccine from (the health unit), however, there will be fewer clinics and less appointments available at each one,” the Northwestern Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, said in a news release.
Young-Hoon added: “We have also started offering the vaccine in schools to students with parental or legal guardian consent and are seeing very good uptake. These clinics will continue throughout February to ensure students and staff can get their vaccination.”
Booking information is available on the health unit’s website: nwhu.on.ca.
Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 west of Thunder Bay continued to rise on Wednesday.
According to the health unit, there were 300 active cases within its jurisdiction, up from 274 a day earlier.
Among the total active cases, the most were in the Kenora region with 108, followed by the Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances areas with 76 and 59 cases respectively, according to the health unit’s website.
Also on Wednesday, Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the hospital’s south-pod wing after two patients tested positive for the virus.
“Our priority is to see this outbreak contained in a short period of time,” the hospital said in a news release.
