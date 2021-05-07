Nipigon will see an increase of available COVID-19 vaccine this week and next.
Clinics will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays with 250 shots given each day. As of Thursday, the area of Dorion to Nipigon and Rocky Bay has had 1,639 vaccine jabs administered.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.