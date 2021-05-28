In stark contrast to other northern parts of the country, the level of active COVID-19 cases west of Thunder Bay remained relatively moderate and steady Thursday, with another day of zero cases being reported in the space of a week.
According to Northwestern Health Unit, there were a total of 21 cases within its jurisdiction, with the most — 13 — in the Kenora region. The Sioux Lookout area had five, according to the health unit’s website.
