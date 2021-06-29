Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported on Monday nine active cases of COVID-19, including two involving variants of the virus.
There were two new cases, the health unit said. One of those was linked to travel; the other new case was classified as “unknown” in terms of how the infected person was exposed to the virus.
