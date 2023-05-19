If you live in the District of Thunder Bay, you probably know the name Georjann Morriseau.
Her battles with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the board, which she was formerly vice-chair of, are well documented as she filed four human rights complaints while on the board.
The former Fort William First Nation chief is back in the spotlight as she’s running for the reserve’s top job once again, this time against three-term councillor Michele Solomon with the election set for May 27.
The 19th century saying, “any publicity is good publicity,” could apply here, although the mixed reactions Morriseau says she has received while campaigning told her it may or may not sway the vote.
“It depends on who you ask,” said Morriseau, who was her reserve’s chief from 2013-15 and a councillor from 2015-16.
“In my opinion, it’s neither here nor there. I think when it came to the police services board and my time there and, yeah, with everything that came out of it, based on the feedback and the overwhelming support I’ve received both from the citizens of Thunder Bay, the police services itself and even some of my own community members, I did what was in the best interest of the community at large which also has an impact on our (FWFN) community.”
Morriseau’s platform is multi-layered, but she’s eyeing a good relationship with council and getting the community involved as building blocks to begin the four-year term after the COVID-19 pandemic should she get voted in.
“My main goal is stability, stability in a sense that let’s get back to business, let’s get back to basics,” said Morriseau, who has been a commissioner with the First Nations Tax Commission since 2019. “Engaging the community is huge because there’s been no membership meetings. . . . Community engagement and communication has been something that we haven’t seen very much of in the last couple of years. That’s a critical part of any community in terms of making informed decisions.
“Ensuring that we’re (dealing with) the needs of the community and providing the opportunities/resources to address some of these main issues like mental health and addictions, economic prosperity and growth.”
Going up against an eight-year councillor in Solomon doesn’t phase Morriseau as she’s been down this political path before narrowly losing to her First Nation’s 10-term former chief Peter Collins for the chief’s job in 2015 by five votes.
While Morriseau respects Solomon’s eight years as a councillor, she also indicated that it always doesn’t take lots of political experience to make a good decision.
“If it’s one thing I do, I respect everybody in their position whether they’ve got eight years or five days,” Morriseau said. “What matters to me, it’s more about being able to produce the results as well.”
She said “not only do I have the proven leadership skills and the results from my first five years I spent there, but even since then, you see the type of work I’ve been doing and it’s results based. When I say I’m going to do something, I will do it. If I can’t, then I will be the first one to go back to our community and I’ll say, ‘Hey look, I tried’, but it’s not going to be for lack of trying that we wouldn’t get to where we need to go.
“. . . For me, it’s more about what you can deliver within your role. . . . I’ve seen where somebody that has (been on council for) one year has accomplished a lot.
“It just depends on the circumstances, it depends on the person and meet the goals of the (First Nation).
“I wish (Solomon) the best and respect her experience, but at the same time, I do come to the table with experience and very diverse experience.”
In the race for the 12 councillor positions at FWFN, 61 candidates have thrown their hat into the ring including Collins.
