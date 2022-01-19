Eighty per cent of the recommendations made in the Office of the Independent Police Review Director’s Broken Trust report are on track to be complete by this spring.
The report, issued in December 2018, identified systemic racism within the Thunder Bay Police Service and outlined 44 recommendations, including the re-investigation into the deaths of nine Indigenous people.
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board received a three-year update on the recommendations on Tuesday morning and heard that 28 of the recommendations are complete with 12 ongoing and four not being applicable to the police service itself.
A final report on the re-investigations is anticipated this spring and once that is complete along with the police service moving to a new records management system in April, police Chief Sylvie Hauth said they will have 32 out of the 40 applicable recommendations completed.
“I think it’s important to highlight not only the work done internally but the guidance of the board throughout the last three years,” said Hauth. “This has not been an easy process, both in terms of resources but really for the board also to approve some budget increases to help us actualize some of these very important recommendations so that we find ourselves in our current position as a service to be transparent in the work we do.”
