One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday.
The new case is from close contact and is in the Thunder Bay area.
There are two active cases in the district.
The health unit also reported that as of Saturday, 86 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the district have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Eighty per cent have received both doses.
In the Northwestern Health Unit’s catchment area, there are five active cases with one new case of the virus reported in the Rainy River District on Tuesday.
The Northwestern Health Unit also reports that as of Tuesday, 88 per cent of individuals 12 years of age and over have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 82 per cent are fully immunized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.