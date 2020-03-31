Harte Gold says the future is bright for its revamped Sugar Zone mine near White River — as long as the operation doesn’t get rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Sugar Zone mine experienced a challenging start-up year in 2019, however, most of those growing pains are behind us,” company president Sam Coetzer said Thursday in an update to investors.
According to a report about the operation’s outlook, the year-old mine is on track to produce up to 48,000 ounces of gold in 2020. If that pans out, it will represent an increase over last year’s production of up to 76 per cent.
