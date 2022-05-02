Cool spring temperatures and plenty of precipitation has allowed the province to get through most of April without a single forest fire, in marked contrast to the same period last year.
As of Friday, there were no active fires in the province, compared to 32 for the same period in 2021, according to Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services department.
The monitoring of forest fires begins each year on April 1, and ends on Oct. 31.
Last year was one of the worst fire seasons in memory, with nearly 1,200 fires across the province burning over 8,000 square kilometres.
Most of the fires occurred in Northwestern Ontario, including a 2,000-square-kilometre blaze northwest of Kenora, which was one of the largest on record for the province.
In 2021, the province earmarked about $99.5 million for fighting forest fires, but the figure is expected rise once total costs have been tabulated.
