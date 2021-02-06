More than 85 per cent of Muskrat Dam First Nation residents took the COVID-19 vaccine this week, proving that vaccine rollouts at remote reserves can be effective, despite obstacles like misinformation, the community’s chief says.
“Like anywhere, some of our members experienced vaccine hesitancy due to disinformation, religious beliefs or simply a lack of access to accredited sources of information,” Gordon Beardy said Friday in a news release.
