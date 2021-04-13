Several crew members on the Atlantic Huron tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. On Monday, Canada Steamship Lines learned that 18 of the 25-member crew have tested positive and were only reporting mild symptoms.
Under the supervision of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, all crew members left the vessel on Friday. They were brought to a hotel for quarantine and no contact was made between the crew and the Thunder Bay community.
