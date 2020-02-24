It’s a problem that doesn’t get much fanfare, but human trafficking is a growing problem in Thunder Bay.
The Thunder Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking held an awareness event at Intercity Shopping Centre on Saturday, featuring 14 organizations that directly or indirectly deal with human trafficking in the city.
Kris Carlson, youth and transition worker with Thunder Bay Counselling as well as co-chair of the Thunder Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking, said the city is one of the hot spots for the sex slavery/sexual exploitation trade.
