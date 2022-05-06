The vast majority of people who commit sexual assaults against children know their victims before the abuse occurs, provincial police said Thursday.
More than 80 per cent of abusers are either family members or acquaintances “based on police-reported data,” a provincial news release said.
Police cited the statistics to “dispel the myth” that most abusers who target children are strangers.
Police also reminded parents that sexual abuse can also occur online.
“Parents and guardians need to educate themselves and their children on personal safety,” OPP Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon said in the release.
“Together we can provide victims the support they need and hold those who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our society accountable,” Hanlon added.
