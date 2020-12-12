The COVID-19 vaccine approved earlier this week by Health Canada isn’t expected to be available to the general public until at least April, said Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro.
Late Thursday afternoon in a news release, Mauro said he joined other Ontario mayors in a conference call with retired Gen. Rick Hillier. Hillier has been chosen by the provincial government to handle distribution of the vaccine.
