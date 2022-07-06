When Julie Colquhoun’s brother told her she and her mother, Jill, won
this year’s Fort William Rotary Lottery House draw, she was sure it
was a joke.
“It took me a few minutes for me to investigate the prank and find
out he was telling the truth,” she said on Tuesday outside of the
Dogwood Crescent home worth $749,000, including appliances.
“It’s just an unbelievable it never happens to me sort of feeling,”
she said.
Jill and Julie Colquhoun have bought house lottery tickets together
for at least the last five years, and both were excited about the win.
“This is a spectacular luxury home,” said Jill Colquhoun. “We’re just
thrilled beyond words.”
The home features four bedrooms and a detached garage and the mother-
daughter duo weren’t sure if they plan to keep or sell the home.
“We’re revelling in the joy of having won right now and kind of
living in the moment,” said Julie Colquhoun.
This year’s house lottery didn’t sell out but Fort William Rotary
past president Dawn Sebesta said they still raised more than $400,000
that will go to various local charities and non-profit groups.
“It’s still a success in my eyes,” she said. “(The lottery) means a
lot because it’s something we can give back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.