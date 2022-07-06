Checking out their new home

Jill Colquhoun and her daughter Julie are this year’s winners of the

Fort William Rotary Lottery House draw.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

When Julie Colquhoun’s brother told her she and her mother, Jill, won

this year’s Fort William Rotary Lottery House draw, she was sure it

was a joke.

“It took me a few minutes for me to investigate the prank and find

out he was telling the truth,” she said on Tuesday outside of the

Dogwood Crescent home worth $749,000, including appliances.

“It’s just an unbelievable it never happens to me sort of feeling,”

she said.

Jill and Julie Colquhoun have bought house lottery tickets together

for at least the last five years, and both were excited about the win.

“This is a spectacular luxury home,” said Jill Colquhoun. “We’re just

thrilled beyond words.”

The home features four bedrooms and a detached garage and the mother-

daughter duo weren’t sure if they plan to keep or sell the home.

“We’re revelling in the joy of having won right now and kind of

living in the moment,” said Julie Colquhoun.

This year’s house lottery didn’t sell out but Fort William Rotary

past president Dawn Sebesta said they still raised more than $400,000

that will go to various local charities and non-profit groups.

“It’s still a success in my eyes,” she said. “(The lottery) means a

lot because it’s something we can give back to the community.”