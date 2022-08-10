Three people were taken to the hospital in Thunder Bay after a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday.
City police responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. at the corner of North Vickers Street and Northern Avenue, where a motorcycle had collided with a motor vehicle.
The motorcyclist and both occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
The extent of their injuries was unknown at the time.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS also attended the scene.
The roadways were shut down in the area as police continued their investigation.
