A 63-year-old Kapuskasing resident was charged with numerous offences this week — including flight from police — after a man was injured while driving a motorcycle.
Provincial police said officers patrolling Highway 11 on Wednesday near Hearst spotted the accused around 9:40 a.m. after following up on a complaint about a motorcycle being driven in an unsafe manner.
Police said officers called off a pursuit after the motorcycle failed to stop.
A short time later, police said, officers received a report that the motorcycle had crashed east of Hearst, and a man was at the scene with minor injuries. Police arrived and made an arrest.
In addition to the flight from police offence, Allen LeBlanc was charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence and operating a vehicle without insurance, a provincial news release said.
LeBlanc is to appear in court on Aug. 31, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
