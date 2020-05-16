Thunder Bay police claim they caught a motorist driving more than

double the speed limit on Onion Lake Road on Wednesday and have charged

the driver with stunt driving.

A police officer spotted the driver just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday

travelling at 107 km/h where the speed limit was 50 km/h.

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man faces a charge of stunt driving in

addition to a ticket for speeding.

The vehicle he was driving, which he was not the owner of, has been

impounded for seven days.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

