Thunder Bay police claim they caught a motorist driving more than
double the speed limit on Onion Lake Road on Wednesday and have charged
the driver with stunt driving.
A police officer spotted the driver just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday
travelling at 107 km/h where the speed limit was 50 km/h.
A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man faces a charge of stunt driving in
addition to a ticket for speeding.
The vehicle he was driving, which he was not the owner of, has been
impounded for seven days.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.