The impact of last week’s tragic plane crash in Iran echoed into Thunder Bay on Saturday when more than 150 people gathered at Lakehead University to console a hurting community.
“It’s important to recognize that these victims existed,” said Niloufar Sadroddini, president of Lakehead’s Iranian Cultural Association (LICA), which organized the vigil.
“They were someone’s wife, son, father and they each had a story to share.”
Among the 176 passengers and crew on board Flight PS752, 138 were destined for Canada before it crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8. The tragedy resonated with mourners across all backgrounds who showed their support on Saturday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.